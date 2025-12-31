Thailand’s highways buzz as travelers flock home for New Year holidays

PATTAYA, Thailand – Thailand’s state-run bus operator expects passenger numbers to peak at 160,000 today as travelers head home for the New Year holidays, the company’s chief executive said on Tuesday.

Attawit Rakjamroon, President of Transport Co., Ltd., said Bangkok’s main northern and northeastern terminal, Mo Chit 2, has seen a steady flow of passengers. The company forecasts between 150,000 and 160,000 total passengers for arrivals and departures on Dec. 30, the final working day of the year.







To handle the surge, the operator has deployed more than 8,000 bus trips and commissioned approximately 1,000 non-scheduled supplemental buses to ensure no passengers are left behind.

On Monday, the operator recorded 126,429 passengers across 7,091 bus trips nationwide, with over 76,000 people departing from the capital.

Transport hubs across Thailand typically see a massive exodus during the New Year period, one of the country’s two major holiday peaks alongside the Songkran festival in April. (TNA)



































