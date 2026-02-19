Thailand to enter summer on Feb 22, extreme heat possible in Northern provinces

PATTAYA, Thailand – Thailand will officially enter the summer season on February 22, with peak temperatures in parts of the country — particularly the North — potentially reaching 42°C or higher on some days, according to the Thai Meteorological Department.

Ms. Sukanyanee Yavinchan, Director-General of the Thai Meteorological Department, announced that the declaration follows established criteria, including maximum temperatures of 35°C or above across more than 60 percent of upper Thailand for several consecutive days, combined with prevailing easterly or southeasterly winds and the end of cold air influence from China.







Temperatures Near Normal, but Localized Extremes Expected

The department forecasts that the average maximum temperature in upper Thailand in 2026 will be around 36–37°C, close to normal levels and slightly above the long-term average. However, localized extreme heat is expected in some northern areas, where temperatures may climb to 42°C or higher on certain days.

Provinces under special watch include Mae Hong Son, Lampang, and Tak.

The hottest period of the season is expected from late March through April.

Heat Index May Feel Hotter Than Recorded Temperatures

Officials cautioned that temperatures recorded at meteorological stations may differ from how hot conditions feel to the public, as relative humidity affects the Heat Index, potentially making conditions feel significantly hotter than actual air temperatures.

Summer Storms Forecast in Late February

During the early summer period from Feb 23–25, summer storms are expected to develop initially in the Northeast and may spread to the North, Central, and Eastern regions. These storms could bring strong winds, lightning, and isolated hail, prompting warnings for residents to secure homes, buildings, and advertising signs. Farmers are advised to closely monitor and protect agricultural crops.

ENSO Impact Limited Early, Rainfall Near Normal

Regarding the ENSO climate pattern, the Meteorological Department said current heat conditions are not directly influenced by El Niño at this stage. Its impact may become more pronounced later in the year. Overall annual rainfall is forecast to remain near normal, though parts of the North and Northeast may receive slightly below-average rainfall.





Public Warned of Heat Stroke Risks

Authorities also warned of heat stroke, a condition in which the body cannot dissipate heat quickly enough and body temperature can rise above 40°C, posing a serious health risk. High-risk groups include young children, older adults, outdoor workers, and people with underlying health conditions.

The public is advised to avoid prolonged exposure to intense sunlight, drink water regularly, wear breathable clothing, and seek immediate medical attention if symptoms occur. Citizens are urged to closely follow official weather advisories throughout the summer season. (TNA)



































