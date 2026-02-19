Na Jomtien Mayor says seafront outfall is treatment pond, water quality remains normal

PATTAYA, Thailand – The mayor of Na Jomtien has clarified that a structure seen discharging water into the sea along the beach is part of the municipality’s wastewater treatment system, stressing that seawater quality remains within normal standards.

The explanation follows viral social media clips filmed near the Poo Pen seafood restaurant junction in Sattahip, where residents questioned whether untreated wastewater was being released into the ocean.







On Thursday, Feb 19, Ms. Rapeepan Rattanliam, Mayor of Na Jomtien Municipality, said the outlet belongs to a subsidiary treatment pond designed to receive wastewater and rainwater before it enters the full treatment process. She explained that recent heavy rainfall sent unusually large volumes of water into the system, while increased discharges from businesses during the same period pushed parts of the system beyond capacity.

As a result, some water overflowed toward the sea, occasionally carrying sediment from the bottom of the pond and mixing with tidal movement, which may have made the water appear dark. Any odor detected by the public, she added, could be natural sea smell rather than untreated sewage.

The municipality has ordered continuous on-site inspections to reassure residents and tourists. Ms. Rapeepan said the Public Health Office routinely checks grease traps at local businesses, while the municipal engineering department conducts ongoing water quality monitoring to ensure standards are met.



































