Thailand sizzles under scorching heat – Pattaya reaches 37°C with evening thunderstorm risk

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a weather alert as much of the country continues to bake under intense heat, with isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds expected in several areas. In the East, Pattaya stands out with temperatures soaring to 37°C and a 30% chance of thunderstorms, especially in the late afternoon to evening hours.

Authorities advise residents and visitors in Pattaya to stay hydrated and take precautions against heat-related illnesses, particularly during peak sunlight hours. The eastern region, including Chonburi province, remains under a heat watch as temperatures continue to rise.







Elsewhere in the country, upper Thailand faces widespread hot weather, with temperatures in some areas climbing up to 40°C. The southern provinces, meanwhile, are experiencing scattered thunderstorms and heavy rainfall, especially along the Andaman coast.

The Meteorological Department warns small boats to avoid navigating during storm conditions due to wave heights exceeding 2 meters in affected areas.

































