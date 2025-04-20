Bang Saen Sand Pagoda Festival 2025 shines with whale of freedom sculpture and colorful creations

PATTAYA, Thailand – The annual Bang Saen Sand Pagoda Festival in Chonburi returned in full splendor for 2025, with impressive sand sculptures lining the beach and drawing in locals and tourists alike. This cherished tradition, known locally as Wan Lai Bang Saen, is part of the extended Songkran celebrations and highlights local artistry, religious merit-making, and festive spirit.

Among the participants was the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Pattaya Office, which continued its annual involvement by showcasing a unique sand sculpture under the theme “Whale of Freedom.” Their creation, a captivating sand whale, attracted significant attention and admiration from festivalgoers.







Visitors were encouraged to interact with the installation by scanning a QR code placed near the sculpture to learn more about its inspiration and the symbolic meaning behind the theme. The “Whale of Freedom” reflects harmony with nature, boundless travel, and the spirit of joy in Thai New Year festivities.

Festival organizers praised the creativity of all participating agencies, noting that each sand sculpture presented was equally stunning. TAT Pattaya also invited attendees to stop by, snap photos with their sand whale, and share the moments online to promote local tourism and culture.







































