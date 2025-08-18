Pattaya remains dry as thunderstorms hit Eastern Thailand

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Meteorological Department has reported widespread rain across Thailand, with heavy showers expected in parts of the eastern region. Residents in Chonburi, Chanthaburi, and Trat provinces—as well as Mae Hong Son, Tak, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun—are being warned to prepare for flash floods and sudden mountain runoff, particularly in low-lying and hilly areas.

The heavy rains are driven by a monsoon trough over the lower north and northeast, interacting with a strong low-pressure system over the upper South China Sea, combined with a relatively strong southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea, Gulf of Thailand, and surrounding areas.







Sea conditions are rough, with waves reaching 2–3 meters in the upper Andaman Sea, exceeding 3 meters in areas of heavy thunderstorms, and about 2 meters in the lower Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand. Mariners are advised to exercise caution and avoid venturing into storm-affected waters, while small boats in the upper Andaman Sea are advised to remain in port until at least August 17.

Despite the warnings for much of the eastern region, Pattaya has so far remained unaffected, with dry conditions reported along the coast.



































