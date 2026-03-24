Thailand says shorter visa-free stays won’t disrupt tourism sector

PATTAYA, Thailand – Thailand is considering slashing visa-free stays for tourists from 60 to 30 days to bolster national security, Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said on Tuesday.

Addressing the ministry’s 2026 annual consular workshop, Sihasak explained that while the previous administration rolled out the 60-day exemption to revive tourism, authorities have detected foreign nationals exploiting the policy for non-tourism purposes.

Under the new proposal, the standard visa-free entry will be reduced to 30 days with the option to extend their stay for tourism purposes. The foreign minister expressed confidence that the shift will not disrupt the tourism sector while allowing authorities to better monitor border security.

Sihasak highlighted the ministry’s recent success in repatriating over 1,000 Thai nationals from conflict zones in the Middle East, noting that the evacuation operations—particularly those involving Iran—required complex coordination. (TNA)



































