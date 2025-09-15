Thailand restaurants celebrate end of afternoon alcohol ban

PATTAYA, Thailand – Restaurant owners in Thailand can now legally sell alcoholic beverages from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM, a move hailed as a long-overdue modernization of the law and a boost to tourism and the food industry.

Sorathep Rojpochanarach, President of the Thai Restaurant Business Association and honorary advisor to the Thailand Hostel Association, thanked both the previous government and opposition for listening to the concerns of business operators. He noted that the change lifts restrictions imposed by the 1972 Revolutionary Council Order, which prohibited alcohol sales in restaurants during this time for over 53 years. Originally, the law aimed to prevent civil servants from drinking during work hours, but social and economic contexts have drastically changed.







The association has campaigned for this reform for five years, emphasizing that Thailand has become a major tourist destination. Tourists often wish to enjoy alcoholic beverages alongside meals, but the 2–5 PM restriction discouraged them from visiting restaurants during this period, leaving many establishments empty.



Sorathep stressed that the measure applies exclusively to restaurants and will not affect minors under 20 years old, thanks to existing laws such as age restrictions and drunk-driving regulations. He highlighted that public awareness campaigns are more effective than strict prohibitions, citing long-running campaigns like Thailand’s “Don’t Litter” initiative and the Thai Health Promotion Foundation’s “Don’t Drink and Drive” campaign as examples of shaping societal behavior.

He added that lifting the restriction will not only boost restaurant revenue but also contribute to Thailand’s GDP and enhance the tourism experience, aligning local practices with international standards



































