Pattaya plans new community to strengthen public services and governance

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya city officials have convened a meeting to discuss the establishment of a new community, aiming to improve the management and welfare of local residents comprehensively. The meeting was chaired by Deputy Mayor Wutthisak Rermkijjakarn with the city council president, council members, deputy secretaries, city officials, and department heads in attendance at the City Hall.







The initiative stems from the steady population growth in the Ban Mun Kong project area and nearby Chaiyaporn Withi community. The committee overseeing the Ban Mun Kong housing project proposed forming a “new community” to ensure residents receive more systematic and comprehensive services.

Recognizing the importance of this proposal, Pattaya city recommended that the Ban Mun Kong committee conduct a population survey and submit the data for a public consultation. The consultation will involve residents of Chaiyaporn Withi and the proposed new community, gathering opinions on boundary delineation—from Sukhumvit 21 Road along Khlong Naklua to the surrounding areas near Maryvit School Pattaya—as well as decisions on the community’s name and the formation of a community committee.



The recruitment for the community committee requires at least 5 but no more than 9 candidates. If applications exceed this number, elections will be held to ensure the committee truly represents the residents’ interests.

The establishment of the new community is designed to create a mechanism for more inclusive citizen care, facilitate access to public services, and lay the groundwork for improving the quality of life for people living in the area.







































