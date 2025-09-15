BoT, banks, and police hold urgent talks to address ‘Mule Account’ disruptions

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Bank of Thailand (BoT), commercial banks, and the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) are holding urgent talks today to address public concerns over the suspension of accounts linked to “mule account” crackdowns.

Daranee Saeju, Assistant Governor for Payment Systems Oversight and Financial Consumer Protection at the BoT, explained that only accounts connected to the transfer routes of mule accounts have been affected. Recently, however, the scope of tracking has been expanded to capture more illicit funds for victims, leading to a wider impact on ordinary citizens.







Authorities agreed in principle to adjust account suspension and release procedures to reduce hardship for innocent account holders. The new measures are expected to take effect immediately after today’s discussions.

In the meantime, individuals affected can request account release by contacting the Anti-Online Crime Center (AOC) hotline at 1441, extension 2. The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society also reaffirmed that temporary suspension remains a key tool against online fraud, though ordinary citizens mistakenly caught in the process are entitled to request a review and release.





The crackdown on mule accounts, both personal and corporate, is part of broader efforts to combat online scams and call-center fraud. However, concerns are rising as some merchants refuse internet banking transfers, accepting only cash due to fears of frozen accounts, while some citizens have started withdrawing cash to avoid potential disruptions. (TNA)



































