Thailand recognizes Irish whiskey as protected Geographical Indication

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Department of Intellectual Property under the Ministry of Commerce has announced the registration of Irish whiskey, a distilled spirit originating from the Republic of Ireland, as a Geographical Indication (GI) in Thailand. The registration marks the 25th foreign GI product and the 11th from the European Union to receive GI protection in the country.







​The registration aims to boost consumer confidence in product quality, standards, and verified origin, and reflects the long-standing cooperation between Thailand and the European Union.

Irish whiskey is a distilled spirit produced on the island of Ireland. Its distinctive character comes from local culture, traditional knowledge, and unique climate throughout the production process, starting with the selection of locally sourced grains.



The Department stated that registering European Union GI products benefits consumers by ensuring confidence in products on the domestic market and serves as a policy tool to strengthen trade credibility. The move also enhances Thailand’s image as a country with a strong, internationally recognized GI protection system and reinforces global cooperation on intellectual property. (NNT)



































