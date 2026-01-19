Skål International Bangkok leads helmet safety drive at one of Thailand’s busiest intersections

BANGKOK, Thailand – In a heartwarming display of community care backed by practical action, Skål International Bangkok has partnered with local organisations to deliver a powerful road safety message at one of the country’s busiest intersections. The initiative, centred on distributing protective motorcycle helmets to families and children, highlights Skål’s long-standing commitment to responsible tourism, community engagement, and social responsibility.

Skål International is a global association of travel and tourism professionals, representing more than 12,000 members across 85 countries and 305 clubs worldwide. With a presence in almost every major city on every continent, Skål promotes friendship, networking, and sustainable development throughout the global tourism industry. The Bangkok club continues to play a leading role in translating these global values into meaningful local action.







Led by James Thurlby, President of Skål International Bangkok, the project was carried out in collaboration with Move Ahead Media and Helmet Heroes, a local charity dedicated to improving road safety through the provision of protective headwear for motorcycle riders. With the support of local traffic police, the team positioned themselves at the heavily congested Asok Intersection, located in the very heart of Bangkok.

During the initiative, more than 120 motorcycle helmets were distributed, with priority given to children being transported by parents or guardians without any form of head protection. In Thailand, where motorcycles remain one of the most common modes of transport for families, the lack of helmets—especially for children—continues to be a major contributor to road-related injuries and fatalities.



The location was deliberately chosen for its visibility and impact. Asok Intersection is one of Bangkok’s busiest traffic nodes, linking major roads, public transport systems, and commercial districts. Throughout the morning, the helmet distribution attracted considerable attention from passers-by, commuters, and motorists. Many stopped to watch, take photographs, and express appreciation for what was widely recognised as a positive, community-minded initiative.

The sense of shared purpose was unmistakable. Volunteers worked alongside police officers to ensure helmets were properly fitted, children were safely equipped, and parents were reminded of the importance of road safety. The atmosphere combined practical education with immediate, tangible support—uplifting in spirit and effective in execution.

Speaking after the event, representatives from Skål International Bangkok noted that the initiative reflects the organisation’s belief that tourism professionals have responsibilities beyond their industry, extending to the communities in which they live and work. By addressing a real and pressing local issue, the project demonstrated how international organisations can make a positive impact at grassroots level.

Helmet Heroes, the charity partner in the initiative (https://helmetheroesthailand.org/), continues to work across Bangkok and other parts of Thailand to raise awareness of motorcycle safety and to distribute helmets to those most in need. Its collaboration with Skål Bangkok and Move Ahead Media helped broaden the reach and effectiveness of the campaign, reinforcing the message that simple preventative measures can save lives.





Skål International Bangkok encourages tourism professionals, industry partners, and community members to take part in future initiatives. Those interested in joining Skål International are invited to contact the Bangkok club directly at [email protected]. Further information about Helmet Heroes and its ongoing work is available on the organisation’s official website.

This initiative serves as a reminder that meaningful change often begins with small, practical actions—delivered with care, cooperation, and genuine community spirit.



About the Author

Andrew J. Wood is a British-born travel writer, tourism consultant, and former hotelier who has lived in Thailand since 1991. With more than four decades of experience in the international hospitality industry, he has held senior management roles with leading hotel groups across Asia and the Middle East.

Andrew is a former Director of Skål International, Past President of Skål International Asia, Past President of Skål International Thailand, and a two-time Past President of Skål International Bangkok. A graduate of Napier University Edinburgh, he writes regularly for travel and hospitality publications worldwide, focusing on tourism policy, sustainability, aviation, investment trends, and destination strategy across the Asia-Pacific region.



































