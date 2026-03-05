Driver seriously injured after setting himself on fire in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 44-year-old van driver was left seriously injured after setting himself on fire inside a rental room in Nongprue, East Pattaya, on the afternoon of March 3.

Police Lieutenant Chanchai Sanguansaksri, Deputy Inspector of Nongprue Police Station, received a report at approximately 1:30 p.m. of a man who had sustained severe burn injuries at a row of single-storey rental rooms in Soi Mab Yai Lia 24, Banglamung district. Rescue volunteers from the Sawang Boriboon rushed to the scene.







Officers found the injured man, later identified as Boonlert, 44, lying in front of Room No. 4 of the ten-unit building. He had suffered burns to approximately 30–40 percent of his body and was in visible pain. Rescue workers provided first aid before urgently transporting him to Pattaya Bhattamakun Hospital for further treatment.

According to a neighboring resident, the man worked as a driver transporting people with disabilities and also sold lottery tickets. Prior to the incident, he had appeared distressed while discussing personal relationship issues. Moments later, the situation escalated, resulting in the self-inflicted injuries.



Police have conducted a preliminary investigation and questioned witnesses at the scene. Authorities stated that further questioning will take place once the injured man’s condition stabilizes.

Officials reminded the public that emotional distress and relationship problems can be overwhelming, but support is available through family, friends, and mental health professionals. Seeking help during difficult times can prevent tragic outcomes.



































