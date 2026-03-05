Pattaya City moves to reclaim public land on Soi 5 Thanwa, road widening plan set to ease traffic flow

PATTAYA, Thailand – Poramet Ngampichet, Mayor of Pattaya, accompanied by Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai and the mayor’s secretariat team, inspected progress on reclaiming public land along Soi 5 Thanwa, On March 4. Officials from the city’s Engineering Department were also present to provide technical details.

Mayor Poramet revealed that the visit focused on an area previously affected by building encroachment onto public land. Following discussions and mutual understanding with the property owner, the encroaching structure has already been dismantled. The city has since completed an asphalt overlay improvement along Phorn Praphanimit Road in this section.







The next phase involves expanding the reclaimed public space to widen the roadway. The inspection aimed to assess and plan operational steps, including the relocation of two electric poles in coordination with the Provincial Electricity Authority. Authorities will also coordinate with private stakeholders to remove a signpost structure and relocate a spirit shrine currently situated within the affected area.

Once preparations are complete, the Engineering Department will proceed with asphalt concrete surface reinforcement, following the same construction principles used in the South Pattaya Road diversion project. City engineers will carry out the work directly.

The operation will significantly increase road width in the area where the encroaching building once stood, marked in green on official planning maps. With the obstruction removed, the road will be expanded, improving vehicle maneuverability, particularly for turning movements.

According to preliminary assessments, the city expects to gain approximately 4 by 60 meters of additional roadway space. In some sections, the total road width will increase to between 12 and 14 meters. Officials say the expansion will ease congestion, enhance traffic flow, and improve long-term road safety in line with the city’s policy of maximizing public space efficiency.

City Hall emphasized that enforcement efforts will remain firm and decisive to ensure wider, safer roads for residents and visitors traveling through the area.







































