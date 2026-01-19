Thailand warns employers as border inspections target illegal migrant workers

PATTAYA, Thailand – The government has intensified inspections along border areas to prevent the illegal entry of migrant workers, while reiterating strict compliance with labor laws by both employers and employees.

​Deputy Spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office Airin Phanrit stated that, following reports of a large number of workers from neighboring countries illegally entering Thailand for employment, the government instructed security agencies to coordinate with provincial employment offices in border areas. The measures focus on surveillance, inspection, prevention, and interception of illegal migrant labor, along with strict on-site inspections of workplaces and foreign workers. Legal action will be taken decisively against any violations.







The spokesperson explained that foreign nationals working without a valid work permit, or engaging in work beyond their authorized rights, are subject to fines ranging from 5,000 to 50,000 baht, deportation to their country of origin, and a two-year ban on applying for a work permit from the date of the penalty. Employers or establishments that hire foreign workers without permits, or allow work beyond authorized rights, face fines ranging from 10,000 to 100,000 baht per worker. Repeat offenders may face imprisonment of up to 1 year, fines of 50,000-200,000 baht per worker, and a 3-year ban on employing foreign workers.



The government has called on all establishments to comply with labor laws to protect the rights of Thai workers and ensure a standardized employment system. Members of the public who encounter illegal employment of foreign workers may report it to the Central Employment Registration and Jobseeker Protection Division at 02-354-1729, Bangkok Employment Offices Areas 1–10, provincial employment offices nationwide, or the Ministry of Labour hotline 1506, press 2. (NNT)



































