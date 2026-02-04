Thailand promotes POLICE CARE app to help citizens avoid online scams

PATTAYA, Thailand – The government is encouraging the public to download the POLICE CARE mobile application to help prevent online fraud by allowing users to check suspected scam bank accounts and phone numbers before incurring financial loss. The effort seeks to reduce the harm caused by online deception, which continues to affect many people nationwide.







Authorities said online scams remain prevalent despite coordinated prevention efforts, prompting the need for accessible tools that allow citizens to protect themselves and obtain reliable information quickly. The POLICE CARE application was developed to support this goal by expanding access to police services through a single digital platform.

Developed by the Royal Thai Police, the application provides a wide range of public services, including legal information, guidance on preparing police reports, safety alerts, locating nearby police stations, requesting bank account freezes, online reporting, verifying police officers, traffic ticket checks, and case tracking.

Two new features have recently been added: Scam Account Check and Scam Phone Number Check. These functions allow users to verify whether a bank account or phone number is linked to scam activity by connecting directly to official reporting and fraud databases. The application is available on both Android and iOS platforms.

Users can log in via the ThaiD system for data security, then enter a phone number or bank account number to verify. The system provides rapid results and displays clear warnings if scam activity is detected. (NNT)



































