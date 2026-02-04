Pattaya Mayor accelerates Sukhumvit Road lighting upgrade to improve safety

PATTAYA, Thailand –Mayor Poramet Ngampichet has pressed ahead with efforts to improve road safety, inspecting progress on the installation of new street lighting along Sukhumvit Road between the South Naklua junction and Khlong Nok Yang, Feb 3. The project focuses on a high-risk U-turn area near Wuttichot School, which has long been the subject of public complaints over poor lighting and frequent accidents.

As part of a proactive solution, the city is installing 32 suspended streetlights along a 1-kilometer stretch, with lights placed at 30-meter intervals to eliminate dark spots left by existing light poles. Temporary adjustments have been made on site, including the relocation of traffic barriers to allow heavy machinery to operate efficiently. Once installation is complete, the barriers will be returned to their original positions to restore full road width.







Although the contract is scheduled to run until April 2026, the mayor has instructed officials to accelerate the work, with completion and full operation expected ahead of schedule.

“Ensuring the safety of students at Wuttichot School and everyone who uses this road is our top priority. We will move as quickly as possible to restore safety for all,” Mayor Poramet said.



































