Thailand Post offers sweet deal for fruit shippers

Thailand Post offers a special promotion for fruit season with expedited service for up to 20 kilograms of fruit or more starting at just 50 baht.







Jeerawat Prachanart of the Banglamung Post Office said April 28 that the promo allows people to enjoy fruit from around Thailand without the steep shipping fees.



EMS postage starts at 50 baht for the first three kilograms and 10 baht for each additional kilo up to 20 kilograms, which works out to a 20 percent discount.







Thailand Post launched the special rate at the beginning of the year to help boost the agricultural economy.

Jeerawat said fruit should be shipped in a proper, sturdy box and the fruit wrapped or placed in a bag or box with a liner to prevent juice from leaking.







In order to get the special rate, postal customers must tell the clerk the item is fruit.































