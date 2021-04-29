WHA Group welcomes participants of the GMS Logistics Forum

WHA Group, led by Ms. Fasai Finch (front row, 3rd right), Senior Manager – Corporate Marketing, WHA Corporation PCL, gave a warm welcome to participants of the GMS Logistics Forum, recently organized by the Mekong Institute (MI) with support from the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau.







The business visit provided delegates from government, developmental organizations, transport and logistics companies, suppliers and manufacturers with an overview of the world-class operations, facilities and services provided by WHA industrial estates in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC).























