Thailand plans U-Tapao–Trat high-speed rail to unlock eastern tourism routes

PATTAYA, Thailand – Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn has unveiled a new proposal to extend the Eastern high-speed rail project, connecting the three airports (Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi, and U-Tapao), further east to Trat Province. The proposal aims to link popular tourist destinations, increase passenger traffic, and enhance the economic viability of the high-speed rail project.







The original three-airport high-speed rail project has an estimated investment of 224.5 billion baht, connecting Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi, and U-Tapao airports. Phiphat emphasized that the government does not support amending the original investment contract, particularly the proposal to change the payment mechanism to a “pay-as-you-build” system rather than paying the private partner only after construction completion and operational readiness. Any amendments would require consultation with the Attorney General’s Office, and the Ministry of Transport will strictly follow their guidance.

Under the new proposal, the Ministry would negotiate with Asia Era One Co., Ltd., the private concessionaire, to construct Phase 2 of the project, extending the line from U-Tapao to Trat via Rayong and Chanthaburi. The extension is expected to connect tourist destinations in Eastern Thailand, making the rail system more attractive to passengers and increasing overall ridership.



Preliminary discussions have already been held with the Eastern Economic Corridor Office (EEC), with a formal meeting planned for late October or early November involving the Ministry of Transport, the State Railway of Thailand (SRT), and Asia Era One. The discussions will cover the proposed extension’s distance, additional investment requirements, and the potential increase in passengers compared to the current U-Tapao terminus.

“Currently, the private sector may see the three-airport high-speed rail ending at U-Tapao as insufficient to attract enough passengers for profitability,” Phiphat explained. “By extending the line to Trat, connecting tourist areas and local communities across three provinces, passenger numbers and investment returns would likely improve. This extension is an optional proposal by the Ministry; whether the private partner agrees, and how investment and benefits will be shared, must be negotiated carefully. Any agreement will be structured as a new contract, independent of the original concession.”

The extension is not intended to favor private interests but to incentivize higher ridership and improve overall transport connectivity. Phiphat stressed that a final decision on the three-airport high-speed rail project, including any extension, will be made within four months, aligning with the current government’s term.

According to SRT studies, the full Rayong–Chanthaburi–Trat extension spans approximately 190 kilometers, with four stations (Rayong, Klaeng, Chanthaburi, and Trat). Preliminary investment estimates total around 101.7 billion baht, including land acquisition (13 billion baht), civil works (69.1 billion baht), electrical and mechanical systems (12.1 billion baht), and rolling stock (4.7 billion baht). The economic internal rate of return (EIRR) is 5.39%, with a net present value (NPV) of -45 billion baht, indicating the full line may not yet be financially viable.





As a result, SRT plans to construct the first phase from U-Tapao to Rayong, at an estimated cost of 20.5 billion baht, pending budget approval for detailed project design. The Ministry seeks to begin construction of the main three-airport line while finalizing the extended phase.

The proposed extension would further integrate Thailand’s Eastern tourism corridor with the high-speed rail network, potentially increasing passengers at U-Tapao Airport and making the entire project more economically sustainable.



































