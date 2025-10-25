Pattaya Mayor pushes for safer and more attractive sidewalks for residents and tourists

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet personally inspected ongoing sidewalk improvement works along Pattaya Second Road near Big C North Pattaya on October 24. The project, aimed at upgrading urban landscapes and paving sidewalks, focuses on safety, usability, and aesthetics for both residents and tourists.

The mayor reviewed the contractor’s progress, emphasizing the importance of quality materials, adherence to safety standards, and orderly public spaces. As Pattaya Second Road is a key hub for economic activity and tourism, the improvements are intended not only to enhance pedestrian safety but also to reinforce Pattaya’s image as a world-class tourist city. Contractors have been instructed to complete the project on schedule while ensuring sidewalks are fully functional and visually appealing.









































