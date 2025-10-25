Thai government refutes ban on events, calls for respectful tone during mourning for Queen Sirikit

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Secretary-General to the Prime Minister, Traisulee Traisaranakul, clarified that the Cabinet did not pass any resolution prohibiting private sector entertainment activities following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother on October 24, 2025.

Traisulee explained that during the special Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, the Cabinet only acknowledged the Royal Household Bureau’s announcement of Her Majesty’s passing and approved mourning guidelines for government agencies. Officials, state enterprise employees, and civil servants will observe a one-year mourning period, while government offices, state enterprises, and educational institutions will fly flags at half-mast for 30 days starting October 25, 2025.







“The Prime Minister asked the public and private sectors to consider adjusting the tone of their events and celebrations to reflect the atmosphere of national mourning,” Traisulee said. “There was no order or resolution to suspend or ban any activities.”

She added that the government understands that entertainment, tourism, and service businesses may have already planned their activities in advance, and simply asks that they exercise discretion and ensure events are respectful and dignified in honor of Her Majesty The Queen Mother.



Traisulee emphasized that the Prime Minister’s intent is for all Thais to express their sorrow with sincerity, unity, and reverence, without restricting private economic or social freedoms. She urged the public to rely on official government communications and not be misled by inaccurate reports.

“The government invites all Thais to offer prayers and pay their deepest respects to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother. May Her Majesty’s spirit rest in heaven and continue to bless the Thai people with peace and prosperity under the royal grace,” she said.



































