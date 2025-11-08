Thailand on high alert as Typhoon Kalmaegi brings heavy rain and flood risk nationwide

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has issued a warning to 66 provinces, including Bangkok, as Typhoon Kalmaegi is expected to bring heavy rain, flash floods, runoff, river overflows, urban flooding, and strong waves from November 7 to 9. The alert covers the North, Northeast, Central, and South, with local authorities instructed to prepare emergency teams, monitor conditions, and expedite drainage in vulnerable areas.







The Central Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command (CDPMC), working with agencies such as the Thai Meteorological Department, the Hydro–Informatics Institute, and the Royal Irrigation Department, is monitoring the storm’s impact. Kalmaegi made landfall in central Vietnam and is expected to weaken, but still bring heavy to very heavy rain across upper Thailand. The Andaman Sea may see waves reaching 2 to 3 meters, with heights exceeding 3 meters during thunderstorms.

Flood alerts have been issued for 17 provinces in the North, 20 in the Northeast, 23 in the Central region, and 5 in the South, including Bangkok. Areas with ongoing inundation or with more than 90 mm of rain in 24 hours are being closely monitored. Authorities have been told to restrict access to high-risk natural areas, including waterfalls, caves, and streams.



Six southern coastal provinces, including Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun, are under marine hazard warnings. Local agencies are setting up warning signs, restricting beach access, advising boat operators, and preparing to suspend marine activities if conditions worsen.

All provincial disaster units are on 24-hour alert. Residents in at-risk areas are advised to follow official updates and safety instructions. Alerts are available on the “THA DISASTER ALERT” mobile app, or through the 1784 Safety Hotline and LINE account @1784DDPM. (NNT)



































