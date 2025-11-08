Pattaya reaffirms its love for animals as Deputy Mayor finds stray dogs happy and healthy

PATTAYA, Thailand – Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai visited the Pattaya Dog Shelter following public complaints about weak fencing and the lack of roofed areas to protect the dogs from sun and rain.

After a joint inspection with officials from the Chonburi Provincial Livestock Office and Banglamung District, the team confirmed that the claims were unfounded. Over 200 dogs at the shelter were found to be in good health and well cared for, with adequate food, shelter, and regular weekly health check-ups by veterinarians from the Pattaya Animal Hospital.







Deputy Mayor Manot said the shelter mainly takes in dogs that are aggressive, elderly, or unable to live safely within communities. This effort helps reduce public inconvenience while promoting Pattaya’s image as an “animal-loving city.” It also serves as a model for giving stray dogs a second chance at a safe and caring home.



































