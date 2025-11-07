Singapore blooms in tribute to Thai PM Anutin and spouse with orchid named after them

SINGAPORE – Singapore has named a newly bred orchid hybrid, Vanchoanthe Anutin Thananon Charnvirakul, in honour of Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and his spouse, reflecting the strong bilateral relations between the two nations.

Prime Minister Anutin, who also serves as the Interior Minister, and his spouse, along with their delegation, attended a special VIP Orchid Naming Ceremony at the Singapore Botanic Gardens at 10:40 AM local time.



The Prime Minister’s Office spokesperson stated that the VIP Orchid Naming is a revered tradition of the Singaporean government to welcome visiting leaders and dignitaries, symbolising friendship and excellent bilateral ties.

The newly named hybrid is described as a vigorous and free-flowering orchid, producing upright flower sprays of approximately 30 cm in length. Each spray bears a dense cluster of three to six flowers, each measuring 5 cm across. The sepals and petals feature a gradient of pale lavender and white, marked with faint purple veins, contrasted strikingly by a vibrant purple lip.



The naming was done in recognition of the Prime Minister and his spouse’s visit to the Gardens, underscoring the enduring friendship and sustained relationship between Thailand and Singapore, which spans over 60 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Following the ceremony, the Prime Minister and his spouse expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and the honour bestowed upon them, affirming that the ceremony symbolises the deep-rooted friendship, stable relationship, and close cooperation that will continue to flourish based on mutual understanding and trust for the benefit of both peoples. (TNA)




































