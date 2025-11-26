Thailand launches tourism crisis center to assist travellers amid severe southern floods

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has opened the Tourism Ciris Monitoring Centre (TCMC) as part of an enhanced national response to severe flooding across Southern Thailand. The center serves as a unified hub to coordinate assistance for travellers, assess tourism-related impacts, and deliver verified travel updates during the ongoing disruptions.







Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT Governor, said: “We recognise the concern and uncertainty that many travellers are experiencing, and our utmost priority is to provide clear information and coordinated support. TAT is working closely with authorities and tourism partners to ensure travellers receive timely guidance and assistance as conditions develop. We remain committed to transparent communication and to helping travellers navigate this challenging period safely.”

The prolonged rainfall has affected several provinces in the lower South, including Songkhla, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Trang, Satun, Surat Thani, Yala, Pattani, and Narathiwat. Hat Yai in Songkhla is among the hardest-hit areas, where impassable routes have caused significant travel disruptions and prevented travellers from leaving affected locations.



The TCMC is coordinating with embassies, consulates, tour operators, and provincial authorities to assist travellers who are temporarily unable to depart affected locations. This includes arranging safe transfers from hotels to designated shelters and managing updated traveller lists received through diplomatic channels to ensure accurate, centralised coordination.

TAT continues to provide verified updates on local travel conditions to help travellers plan their movements and to support tourism operators as the situation develops.

Once conditions stabilise, TAT will assess the broader tourism impact and prioritise support to help affected destinations recover safely and sustainably.

Travellers seeking up-to-date information or emergency assistance may contact the TAT Call Center at 1672 Travel Buddy or the Tourist Police Hotline at 1155. (TAT)



































