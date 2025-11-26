Southern Thailand rain eases as Tropical Storm Koto poses no threat

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Meteorological Department reports that rainfall in Southern Thailand has begun to decrease. While showers persist in some areas, particularly in the lower south, the intensity is far less than in previous days, allowing for better drainage.

Director of Forecasting Surapong Sarapa said that from yesterday, rainfall has been gradually tapering off, offering an opportunity for floodwaters to recede.







Tropical Storm Koto, the 27th named storm of the season, is currently over the South China Sea, west of the Philippines. It is expected to approach southern Vietnam between November 28–30, where it will weaken rapidly upon meeting cooler air masses. The storm is not expected to enter Thailand, posing no threat to the country. In fact, Koto may help reduce rainfall in the south by drawing moisture away from the low-pressure areas over the region. Central Thailand may see some clouds and light rain, but the southern flood situation will not worsen.

Meanwhile, northern Thailand continues to experience cool to cold conditions. (TNA)



































