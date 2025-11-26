Travel continues in southern Thailand despite localized flooding, authorities provide ongoing support

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) understands that the ongoing weather conditions in parts of Southern Thailand may cause concern for travellers. While many destinations continue to offer tourism experiences as normal, heavy rainfall, flash floods, and strong waves are still being reported in several provinces. This has resulted in temporary adjustments to some transport services and safety-related closures at selected natural attractions. Airports across the region remain operational, with limited delays and occasional disruptions to local ground transfers.

As part of the national response, TAT has activated the Tourism Crisis Monitoring Centre (TCMC) to strengthen coordination with provincial authorities, consulates, and tourism partners. The center is supporting assistance efforts for affected travellers, verifying travel information, and ensuring timely communication as conditions develop.

Travellers should exercise caution in flooded areas, around strong waves, and on any routes that may be temporarily restricted. Extra travel time may be required when heading to airports, piers, or bus terminals, and travellers are encouraged to follow local guidance and check official updates regularly.







Overview of the situation

Southern Thailand continues to experience heavy rainfall, causing flooding in urban centers, low-lying districts, and selected transport corridors. Tourism services remain generally available across most destinations, though some attractions, marine tours, and interprovincial routes are temporarily suspended.

Destinations currently affected by flooding

Songkhla (Hat Yai)

Severe flooding continues in central Hat Yai and surrounding commercial areas; evacuations are underway to designated shelters

• Road access remains limited; many tourists cannot travel due to impassable routes

• Hat Yai Airport remains open with some flight delays; ground transport disruptions continue

• Taxi and minibus services are temporarily suspended

• Ton Nga Chang Waterfall is closed for safety

• Sadao Border Checkpoint remains open as usual for inbound and outbound travellers

Nakhon Si Thammarat

Flooding reported across multiple districts with ongoing drainage efforts

• Emergency declarations in 12 districts; runoff remains a concern in several areas

• Nakhon Si Thammarat Airport is operating normally; travellers should arrive early

• Some roads remain partially accessible via alternative routes

Trang

Heavy rainfall across multiple districts

• Khao Banthat Wildlife Sanctuary and Tham Le Khao Kob are closed

• Bus services to Satun and Hat Yai suspended

• Trang Airport operations remain normal; travellers should arrive 2–3 hours early

• Train services on the Trang–Bangkok route are suspended

Satun

Flooding in seven districts

• Key transport routes linking Satun with Songkhla and Trang are cut off

• Attractions closed: Phu Pha Phet Cave, Le Stegodon Cave, Wang Sai Thong Waterfall, hot springs, and all waterfall-based nature sites

• Tarutao National Marine Park and the Thale Ban area are also closed

• Wang Prachan Border Checkpoint remains open

• Public bus services are temporarily suspended

Phatthalung

Heavy and continuous rainfall affecting 11 districts

• Water levels are rising in low-lying areas, with strong runoff in several districts

• Some road sections, including parts of Phetkasem Road, are temporarily closed

• The Thai Fight event has been postponed due to weather conditions

• Selected attractions within national parks are temporarily closed for safety

Narathiwat and Yala

Several interprovincial bus routes suspended; rail services halted on affected sections

• Narathiwat Airport operating normally; road access limited for small vehicles

• Betong Airport and Betong Border Checkpoint remain open

• Multiple national parks and community tourism sites are temporarily closed

• All water activities—including rafting and mangrove boat tours—are suspended

• Some travellers remain in place due to local transport interruptions

Pattani

Flooding in 12 districts; severe situation in urban zones

• Attractions, including Sai Khao Waterfall National Park, are closed

• Public bus services suspended and all tourism activities paused

• Some tourists remain in accommodations due to impassable roads

Destinations operating normally

Despite localised flooding in parts of the South, several major destinations continue to operate as normal and remain fully accessible to visitors. Phuket, Ranong, and Krabi have not experienced flooding, and all attractions, transport services, and airports are operating as usual. Tourism activities, including marine excursions and land-based experiences, remain available, and authorities report no travel disruptions affecting visitors in these areas.

Phang-nga is experiencing only minimal impact, with all destinations accessible and tourism services operating as usual. Temporary closures are in place only for waterfall attractions at Khao Lampi–Hat Thai Mueang National Park and Sa Nang Manora Forest Park. Other attractions, including Ko Yao Noi, Ko Yao Yai, and Ao Phang Nga National Park, remain open and accessible.

Surat Thani continues to welcome visitors, and while flooding has been reported in some districts, it has not affected tourism attractions. The province’s key sites, including waterfalls, caves, and trekking areas, remain open as normal with heightened safety monitoring. Surat Thani Airport is operating normally, though travellers may wish to allow additional time during periods of heavy rain. Land routes remain largely accessible, with only minor adjustments, and rail services have been modified in line with national safety measures.

Tourism activities on Ko Samui, Ko Pha-ngan, and Ko Tao also continue as normal, with most attractions, hotels, night boats, buses, and island transport operating without disruption. All land-based attractions remain open, and daily tourism continues with standard precautions due to strong winds and waves. Ferry services are operating with some weather-related adjustments: Seatran Discovery services are running normally; Lomprayah High-Speed Ferries are operating normally, however, speedboat services on some routes are temporarily suspended; and Songserm services are temporarily suspended. These adjustments are weather-related and do not affect island access, which remains possible through regularly operating services.

Chumphon also remains unaffected by the flooding. All attractions are open, apart from Mu Ko Chumphon National Park, which is under its annual seasonal closure from 15 November to 15 December. Overall, transport within the province is operating normally, and visitor movement remains uninterrupted. Due to weather conditions, some services on the Chumphon–Ko Tao route are temporarily suspended, including Lomprayah’s morning departure, while Boonsiri Ferry services are expected to resume on 1 December.







Transport and accessibility updates

Railway services in Southern Thailand

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) reports ongoing flooding along parts of the Southern Railway Line, limiting access for engineering teams. Monitoring is continuous, and repair works will accelerate once water levels recede.

Real-time train positions: https://ttsview.railway.co.th/v3/floodingNST/.

Customer Service Centre: 1690 (24 hours)

For passenger safety, SRT has adjusted origin–destination routes for 8 trains and suspended 22 long-distance and local trains from 25 November 2025 until conditions improve.

Adjusted routes

• Express 83/84 Krungthep Aphiwat–Trang → Operating as Krungthep Aphiwat–Thung Song

• Rapid 167/168 Krungthep Aphiwat–Kantang → Operating as Krungthep Aphiwat–Thung Song

• Local 447/448 Surat Thani–Su-ngai Kolok → Operating as Surat Thani–Thung Song

• Local 445/446 Chumphon–Hat Yai Junction → Operating as Chumphon–Thung Song

Suspended services include

• Special Express 31/32 (Krungthep Aphiwat – Hat Yai Junction), 37/38 (Krungthep Aphiwat – Su-ngai Kolok), 45/46 (Krungthep Aphiwat – Padang Besar), and 947/948 and 949/950 (Hat Yai Junction – Padang Besar)• Rapid 169/170 (Krungthep Aphiwat – Yala), 171/172 (Krungthep Aphiwat – Su-ngai Kolok)• Local 451/452 (Nakhon Si Thammarat – Su-ngai Kolok), 453/454 (Yala – Su-ngai Kolok), 455/456 (Nakhon Si Thammarat – Yala), and 463/464 (Phatthalung – Su-ngai Kolok)

Interprovincial bus services

The Transport Company Limited has suspended six routes from 25 November due to flooding, including: Bangkok–Trang–Satun, Bangkok–Yala, Bangkok–Hat Yai, Bangkok–Pattani, and Bangkok–Su-ngai Kolok. Services will resume once road conditions improve. For enquiries: 02-422-4444.







Useful contact numbers

For assistance or updated travel information, travellers may contact the following helplines:

Tourist Police: 1155 (24 hours, multilingual support)

• TAT Contact Centre: 1672

• SRT Hotline: 1690

• Hat Yai Municipal Hotline: 0-7420-0000

• Songkhla Highway District: 0-7431-1091

• Public Relations Department (Region 6): 0-7423-1332

• Songkhla Province Flood Emergency Hotline (4th Army Area): 098-223-3364, 061-586-5574, 074-586-685, 074-234-145 to 148

This update will be refreshed as new information is confirmed by local authorities and transport operators. (TAT)



































