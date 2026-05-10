Thai PM Anutin holds talks with Philippine President at ASEAN Summit

CEBU, Philippines – Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul held bilateral talks with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on May 9 in Cebu on the sidelines of the 48th ASEAN Summit, focusing on regional cooperation and ASEAN stability.

Anutin expressed appreciation to the Philippines for hosting the summit and overseeing what officials described as productive discussions among member states. Thai officials also praised the Philippines for supporting trilateral dialogue platforms that allow participating countries to engage in open regional discussions.







The meeting covered cooperation in food security, trade and investment, energy coordination, and regional peace within ASEAN. The two leaders discussed expanding cooperation in areas linked to economic stability and long-term regional development across Southeast Asia.

Both sides also reaffirmed plans to maintain close coordination on regional issues as ASEAN countries face evolving economic and security challenges. (NNT)

















































