Officials vow a steady flow of tickets as Pattaya targets sidewalk parking hotspots

PATTAYA, Thailand — Pattaya City enforcement officers have renewed their campaign against motorcycles illegally parked on sidewalks, beginning along South Pattaya Road, with officials insisting the effort will be continuous rather than symbolic. Tickets are being issued on the spot, with violators directed to pay fines at the Pattaya City enforcement center as authorities push to reclaim footpaths for pedestrians.







City officials say the goal is to keep sidewalks clear and safe, particularly for children, the elderly, and people with disabilities. But residents quickly pointed out that the problem extends far beyond a single stretch of road, naming long-troubled hotspots where illegal parking and weak enforcement have persisted for years.

Near Pho Thisan Market, residents say motorcycles routinely park along red-and-white curbs, choking traffic at the traffic lights leading toward Wat Pho, where congestion builds daily. Similar complaints surfaced along Pattaya Second Road, where large vehicles are often left parked curbside while roadworks narrow lanes, leaving songthaews and other traffic stuck in gridlock, especially during the early evening rush.

Sidewalk access itself remains a major sore point. Along areas near Wat Chai, residents questioned why motorcycles are fined for blocking footpaths while street vendors are allowed to extend stalls beyond blue boundary lines, leaving so little space that pedestrians can barely pass. Business owners paying high monthly rents voiced frustration that unregulated carts — including food vendors near large convenience stores on Arunothai Road — can operate rent-free while occupying public space.

Other residents urged enforcement teams to look beyond the city center, calling for action at the entrance of Jomtien Soi 9 on Beach Road, where sidewalks and road space are frequently treated as private parking areas. From the Dolphin Roundabout to Walking Street, pedestrians say designated walking zones are routinely violated by vehicles driving against traffic or cutting across pedestrian paths.





Even enforcement methods drew criticism. While some accept wheel-clamping, others complained that towing vehicles — especially when legal parking is unclear or distant — adds unnecessary cost and frustration. Many also questioned the lack of visible traffic police, arguing that without consistent on-street enforcement, ticketing alone will not fix Pattaya’s chronic parking and traffic problems.

City officials say public feedback is being noted and that enforcement will gradually expand to problem areas identified by residents. They maintain that clearing sidewalks is essential to improving traffic flow, pedestrian safety, and Pattaya's image as a tourist city. Still, locals insist real change will only come when rules are applied consistently — whether to motorcycles, cars, vendors, or commercial operators — and when the city clearly defines where parking is permitted and where it is not.






































