Thailand extends grace period for employers struggling with new e-WorkPermit system

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Department of Employment (DOE) is granting leniency to employers who are still unfamiliar with the newly launched e-WorkPermit system, allowing them to continue submitting paper applications until January 28, 2026.

Pichet Thongphan, Director-General of the DOE, said the department has received feedback from employers encountering difficulties in submitting work permit applications for migrant workers through the e-WorkPermit system, which came into effect on October 3, 2025. The issues include both technical glitches and a lack of familiarity with the new platform.







To ease the transition, the DOE has announced the following temporary measures:

MOU-based migrant workers: Employers or establishments that submitted applications to the local Employment Office before October 13, 2025, may continue the process under the previous system until completion. They are not required to switch to the e-WorkPermit system during the ongoing process.

Skilled or expert foreign workers under Section 60 (paragraph 2): Employers who submitted work permit applications before October 13, 2025, may also continue the process under the previous system until completion.



Renewal of work permits: Employers whose foreign workers’ permits expire by February 13, 2026, may continue renewing through the existing system (mworkpermit.doe.go.th) until completion. Employers who have not yet submitted renewal applications under the old system are required to apply through the new e-WorkPermit platform (eworkpermit.doe.go.th).

Employers or establishments experiencing issues with the e-WorkPermit system may take screenshots of any errors, attach relevant documents, and submit work permit applications through the previous process at the provincial Employment Office or Bangkok Employment Offices (Areas 1–10) where their businesses are located.

This option will remain available until January 28, 2026, to help ease the transition and minimize any disruptions caused by the new system. (NNT)



































