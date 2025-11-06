Mama-san in Naklua says tourists now prefer cheaper nightlife over Pattaya’s costly go-go scene

PATTAYA, Thailand – While Pattaya’s central go-go bar scene remains quiet, nightlife in the Naklua area is seeing a noticeable revival as the year draws to a close. Reporters observed that the district’s smaller-scale entertainment venues and bars have become increasingly lively, particularly among foreign tourists from China and Europe who are drawn to the area’s more affordable prices.







A woman working as a mama-san in Naklua revealed that more international visitors are choosing to spend their nights there because prices are far more accessible compared to Pattaya’s central go-go zones.

“Foreign customers—both Chinese and Westerners—are realizing that nightlife in central Pattaya or the southern entertainment zones costs a lot more. By the time you add up drinks, service fees, and tips, it can easily reach tens of thousands of baht. Here in Naklua, the starting price is only about 1,350 baht, so many prefer to come here instead,”— said a local mama-san in South Naklua.

During nighttime hours, a steady flow of vehicles can be seen transporting tourists in and out of the area. Nearby restaurants and beer bars are also experiencing renewed business, bringing a ripple of economic benefit to the local community.





Meanwhile, bar owners and entertainment operators in central Pattaya admit they are feeling the pinch. Many acknowledge that changing tourist spending habits and fierce price competition have forced them to rethink their business models — from pricing and promotions to the overall atmosphere and service approach.

Although South Naklua’s nightlife industry is smaller in scale, its recent resurgence clearly reflects the broader reality of Pattaya’s night-time economy. The city’s post-pandemic recovery may be underway, but price gaps continue to define the winners and losers in Pattaya’s entertainment battlefield.



































