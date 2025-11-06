Pattaya Police raid illegal gun workshop, arrest man who guaranteed quality of homemade firearms

PATTAYA, Thailand – Police and Banglamung district officials raided a rental room in Soi Kor Phai 14, South Pattaya, early on November 5, arresting a 27-year-old man from Sisaket for allegedly manufacturing and selling illegal firearms online.

Armed with a Pattaya Provincial Court search warrant, officers led by Pol. Col. Anek Srathongyu, Superintendent of Pattaya Police Station, discovered three homemade guns modified from blank-firing models, 42 rounds of .380 ammunition, over ten gun barrels, and various tools including drills, grinders, and files used for production.







The raid followed intelligence reports that the suspect had been supplying weapons to local youths. During the search, police found loaded firearms hidden beside the bed and two more tucked above the bathroom ceiling.

The suspect, identified only as Mr. M, admitted to producing and selling the weapons online for about 13,000 baht each. He told police he learned gunsmithing techniques from the internet and ordered materials online, boasting that his weapons were “100% functional—just like real guns.”

Police have detained the suspect and seized the firearms and ammunition as evidence. He now faces multiple charges related to illegal possession, modification, and sale of firearms and ammunition.







































