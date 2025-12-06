Thailand expands northern rail network with record-breaking elevated section

PATTAYA, Thailand – Say hello to Lopburi 2 Station, the latest addition to Thailand’s modern railway network! Officially opened on 5 December 2025, this brand-new elevated station in Tha Wung District, Lopburi is part of the double-track railway project — making train travel faster, safer, and more scenic for all.

Highlight for travellers:

Enjoy the stunning views from Thailand’s longest elevated railway stretch — 19 km of rice paddies and countryside panoramas on the Lopburi bypass! This elevated section helps protect Lopburi’s iconic heritage sites while giving passengers a peaceful ride above it all.







A FREE shuttle bus connects the old Lopburi station to the new one, ensuring easy access during this transition period.

Serving 14 long-distance, express, and rapid trains on the Northern Line, Lopburi 2 Station is your new stop for exploring cultural gems, ancient ruins, and rural escapes.

Planning a rail journey? Check real-time schedules and train positions with the SRT Train Tracking System to travel with confidence. Link in the comments below.

All aboard for a smoother journey to the North — whether you’re headed to Lopburi’s famous monkey temples or continuing to Chiang Mai and beyond!

For further information, call the SRT 1690 hotline 24/7 or follow them on Facebook ทีมพีอาร์การรถไฟแห่งประเทศไทย (TAT)



































