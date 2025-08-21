Thailand elected to lead AIBD, steering regional media development for 2025–2027

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand has taken a prominent role in regional media cooperation as the Public Relations Department (PRD) was elected President of the Asia–Pacific Institute for Broadcasting Development (AIBD) General Conference during its 23rd annual session in Phuket. Sudruetai Lertkasem, Director-General of the PRD, will serve a two-year term in the organization’s top leadership post, a decision representing member states’ confidence in Thailand’s ability to guide media development across the region.







Prime Minister’s Office Minister Jiraporn Sindhuprai has congratulated the PRD Director-General on behalf of the government, calling the outcome a proud moment for Thailand. Jiraporn also expressed support for this year’s theme, “Media for People, Peace and Prosperity,” which underscores the constructive role of media in shaping both regional and global communities.

In her remarks, Sudruetai welcomed delegates and addressed the need for responsible media in an age of fast-moving technological and artificial intelligence advances. She reaffirmed the PRD’s role in providing accurate information and supporting the public during crises such as earthquakes and floods, aligning with AIBD’s mission to use media as a tool to improve the quality of life.



During the session, delegates reviewed progress reports, considered training programs for media professionals, and discussed cooperation with partner organizations. They also adopted the AIBD Strategic Plan 2025–2029, which lays out expanded collaboration, stronger member engagement, and the integration of new technologies into regional broadcasting.

The conference will conclude tomorrow (Aug 21) with preparations for the next Asia Media Summit, to be hosted by the Republic of Maldives. That gathering is expected to table topics related to environmental sustainability and technological development, building on the discussions advanced in Phuket. (NNT)



































