The coronation of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua took place on May 4, 2019, in Bangkok, Thailand. It was a highly anticipated event, as it marked the first coronation in Thailand in over seven decades. HM King Rama X had ascended to the throne in 2016, following the death of his father, HM King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great, who had reigned for over 70 years.

The coronation ceremony was a grand and elaborate affair, steeped in tradition and symbolism. It began with a purification ritual, where HM the King was bathed in holy water to symbolize the purification of his body and soul. He was then anointed with consecrated oil, and clothed in traditional regalia, including a golden crown and a royal robe adorned with precious gems.







The ceremony was presided over by HM the King himself, who performed a series of ancient rituals and ceremonies, including the pouring of consecrated water, the granting of royal titles, and the presenting of a royal scepter and sword. The event was attended by high-ranking officials, foreign dignitaries, and members of the public, who lined the streets of Bangkok to catch a glimpse of the King and show their respect and loyalty.

The coronation ceremony was not only a celebration of HM the King’s ascension to the throne but also a symbol of continuity and stability in Thai society. The monarchy has played an important role in Thai culture for centuries, and the coronation of HM King Rama X served as a reminder of the deep reverence and respect that the Thai people have for their King and their traditions.







Since his coronation, HM King Rama X has continued to carry out his duties as the King of Thailand, including presiding over religious ceremonies, meeting with foreign dignitaries, and engaging in philanthropic activities. His reign has been marked by a commitment to preserving and promoting the cultural heritage of Thailand, as well as a dedication to modernizing the country’s economy and infrastructure.

In conclusion, the coronation of HM King Rama X was a historic event in Thailand’s history, and a testament to the enduring power and importance of the monarchy in Thai society. It was a day of celebration and renewal, a reaffirmation of the deep cultural roots and traditions of Thailand, and a symbol of hope and continuity for the Thai people.















