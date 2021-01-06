Thailand cancels Children’s Day activities in 28 Red-Zone provinces including Pattaya and Chonburi

Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, Spokesperson for the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) announced that no Children’s Day activities are allowed at 28 red-coded provinces this Saturday.

He has also advised the 11 orange-coded and 38 yellow-coded provinces to avoid organising activities to mark the day as it may put children at risk.









The CCSA has marked each province in either red, orange, yellow or green based on the level of COVID-19 infections and strength of measures taken.

The 28 provinces marked out in red are Tak, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Ayutthaya, Saraburi, Lopburi, Singburi, Ang Thong, Nakhon Nayok, Kanchanaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Ratchaburi, Suphanburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phetchaburi, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, Chachoengsao, Prachinburi, Sa Kaew, Samut Prakan, Chanthaburi, Chonburi, Trat, Rayong, Chumphon, Ranong and Bangkok.













