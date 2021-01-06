Bangkok Airways announces temporary flight reductions, route suspensions and closure of lounge services

Bangkok – Jan 5, 2021 – Due to the current outbreak of COVID-19 as well as the recent announcement from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) that some Thai cities have added more restrictions: Bangkok Airways would like to announce the delay of planned new route launch dates, temporary reduction of flights to some destinations, and temporary closure of all of its passenger lounges plus food and beverage kiosks from 8 January 2021 until further notice.







Details of flight reductions, suspension of lounge services closure are as follows;

New launch date for the three new routes

* Bangkok – Hat Yai (round-trip) will be launched on 1 April 2021

* Bangkok – Khon Kaen (round-trip) will be launched on 1 May 2021

* Bangkok – Mae Sot (Tak) (round-trip) will be launched on 1 June 2021

Temporary suspended routes (from 8-31 January 2021)

* Bangkok – Sukhothai (round-trip)

* Bangkok – Trat (round-trip)

* Phuket – U-Tapao (round-trip)

Flights reduction https://www.bangkokair.com/flight/flightSchedule

* Bangkok – Samui (round-trip) from 8 January – 28 February 2021

* Bangkok – Lampang (round-trip) from 8 January – 28 February 2021

* Bangkok – Chiang Mai (round-trip) from 8 January – 28 February 2021

* Bangkok – Sukhothai (round-trip) from 1 – 28 February 2021

* Bangkok Trat (round-trip) from 1 – 28 February 2021

Temporary closure of all passenger lounges including service kiosks at all available airports from 8 – 31 January 2021.



However, passengers will still receive a snacks bag (to take home) on board all Bangkok Airways flights.

Passengers affected by temporary flight reductions and route suspensions may rebook their tickets without any change fees. For passengers who booked their tickets directly through Bangkok Airways, they may contact the airline’s call center 1771 or +66 2270 6699 during 08.00hrs.-20.00hrs. Passengers who booked their tickets through travel agencies are advised to directly contact their agents for further arrangements.









Moreover, the airline encourages passengers to check announcements, orders, and travel procedures, for each destination prior to travel from the related authorities such as:

– The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA)

– Airports of Thailand www.airportthai.co.th/th/

– Department of Airports www.facebook.com/DepartmentOfAirports/

Bangkok Airways is committed on its value to prioritize the health and safety of passengers and staffs. The company will continue to strictly follow precautionary measures against the Covid-19.













