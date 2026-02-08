Pattaya launches Thailand’s first Sea Walker licensing pilot on Koh Larn

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City has launched Thailand’s first pilot program to formally regulate and license Sea Walker tourism activities on Koh Larn, marking a major step toward improving tourist safety while protecting the marine environment.

Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet said the inspection campaign is part of preparations to issue official operating licenses to 19 Sea Walker operators, making Pattaya the first area in the country to legally regulate this type of underwater tourism activity.







The licensing process is designed to ensure service standards, tourist safety, and sustainable marine conservation, with operators required to comply with 19 key criteria before approval. Pattaya City has integrated efforts with the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources Region 2 and the Regional Harbor Department Pattaya Branch to jointly set standards and inspect operator readiness prior to license issuance.

If all requirements are fully met, licenses will be issued immediately. Once granted, the licenses will serve as a key regulatory mechanism to control operations, protect tourist rights, and enforce service standards. Operators found violating conditions or exploiting tourists will face penalties similar to those applied to beach umbrella and chair businesses.

Mayor Poramet said marine protection measures are a central part of the framework. Sea Walker operators must provide trained supervisors or assistants who have completed certified courses approved by the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources, ensuring underwater walking activities do not damage coral reefs or disrupt marine ecosystems.

Key licensing criteria include proper boat mooring arrangements that avoid coral damage, wastewater treatment systems that prevent discharge into the sea, and strict inspections of equipment to meet safety standards. Only operators who fully comply with all regulations will be eligible for licenses.





The mayor added that Pattaya is committed to growing its tourism economy in parallel with sustainability, noting that the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has delegated authority to Pattaya City to oversee Sea Walker activities through a committee-based system.

“This is the first area in Thailand where Sea Walker businesses will be legally licensed and regulated,” he said, calling on operators to cooperate in promoting responsible tourism, ensuring visitor safety, and conserving marine resources.

The initiative aims to strengthen Pattaya’s image as a quality tourist destination, enhance visitor safety, and maintain a balanced and sustainable tourism economy for the long term.





































