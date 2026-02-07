Near tragedy at school crossing highlights Thailand’s ongoing road safety crisis

PATTAYA, Thailand – A near-fatal incident outside a school in Khon Kaen has reignited public anger over reckless driving and weak respect for pedestrian safety in Thailand — especially in school zones meant to protect children.

The incident occurred during dismissal time on February 4, when a pickup truck sped through a zebra crossing in front of Khon Kaen Airport School, ignoring a crossing flag raised to allow students to cross the road. Several children had already stepped onto the crossing when the vehicle failed to slow down.







Disaster was narrowly avoided thanks to the quick reaction of Kanlabodin Benjamas, a mathematics teacher serving as duty officer that day. Seeing the pickup approaching at speed, he instinctively stepped forward, shielding the students with his own body and pulling them back to safety just seconds before the truck passed through.

The driver, a 70-year-old man, later told police he was rushing to the hospital due to an underlying medical condition. He returned to the scene to apologize to the students and the teacher. Authorities fined him 2,000 baht and deducted points from his driving license under Thailand’s traffic penalty system.

The explanation, however, did little to calm public outrage.

Social media quickly filled with criticism, with many questioning why a driver with health issues was behind the wheel at speed, particularly in a school zone. Others pointed to the broader systemic failures — poor enforcement, disregard for traffic signs, and the false belief that zebra crossings guarantee safety.

Many commenters also raised structural concerns, suggesting schools should redesign pickup systems to keep children off public roads altogether, while others argued that without real consequences, dangerous driving habits will persist.





Thailand continues to rank among the world’s deadliest countries for road accidents, and incidents like this underline a harsh reality: zebra crossings, warning signs, and school zone markings mean little without driver discipline and consistent enforcement.

In this case, a teacher’s split-second decision saved lives. But public consensus is clear — relying on heroism is not a road safety strategy. (Photos from Khao Sod)



































