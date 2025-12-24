Jomtien Road two-way traffic eases congestion but pedestrian safety remains a serious concern

PATTAYA, Thailand — The recent return of Jomtien Beach Road to two-way traffic has eased congestion and improved convenience for commuters and tourists, but concerns over traffic discipline and pedestrian safety remain unresolved, according to a reader who shared his experience with Pattaya Mail.

Arthur, a visitor from England, said traffic volumes have been manageable since the change, with no major congestion observed. He also welcomed the restored ability to catch a baht bus directly back to Pattaya, calling it a practical improvement for daily travel.







However, he criticized the lack of enforcement at pedestrian crossings, particularly near Beach Road Soi 5, where he and others cross daily. Arthur said scooters frequently ignore red lights, accelerating through crossings or swerving around pedestrians instead of stopping.

More concerning, he noted that cars are also failing to stop at red lights, even in the presence of police officers. In one recent incident, Arthur said a policeman standing on the sidewalk did not intervene as vehicles passed through a red signal while pedestrians were crossing.



Arthur added that traffic behavior has deteriorated noticeably compared to his previous visit two years ago, describing road manners and violations as significantly worse. He said the lack of visible enforcement sends a message that traffic laws are optional, putting pedestrians at continued risk.

While the return to two-way traffic has improved flow and access along Jomtien Beach Road, Arthur’s observations highlight a broader issue that residents and long-term visitors frequently raise: without consistent enforcement, infrastructure changes alone cannot ensure safety.



































