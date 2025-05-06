Thailand accelerates Laem Chabang Port Phase 3 to strengthen EEC and regional logistics role

PATTAYA, Thailand – Deputy Transport Minister Monporn Jareonsri has announced the acceleration of the Laem Chabang Port Development Phase 3 project, aligning with Thailand’s strategy to elevate the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) as a key driver of economic growth. She emphasized the importance of transparency, safety, and timely completion while calling for collaborative efforts from all sectors to ensure maximum public benefit from the infrastructure.

On May 3, Monporn visited the Laem Chabang Port site in Chonburi to review the project’s progress and held discussions with executives of the port authority. The goal is to enhance logistics capacity and economic opportunity through efficient infrastructure. The port, once complete, will alleviate congestion at Bangkok Port (Khlong Toey), which faces limitations in vessel size and water depth. Currently, Laem Chabang’s Phase 1 and 2 handle over 11 million TEUs, while Bangkok Port handles around 1.34 million TEUs.







According to the Port Authority of Thailand (PAT), marine construction under Phase 3 has reached 67.48% completion, managed by CNNC Joint Venture. Coastal terminal F1 is expected to be handed over to GPC International Terminal Co., Ltd. by the end of November 2025. The second phase, covering terminal buildings, roads, and utilities, is being undertaken by CHEC (Thai) Co., Ltd. and is at 0.47% progress, with initial work on elevated bridges underway.

Meanwhile, rail system construction (Part 3) and the procurement and installation of cargo handling equipment (Part 4) are currently under TOR drafting and consultant review. Tendering is expected to begin soon.

Minister Monporn reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to port development as a key to transforming Thailand into a logistics gateway for ASEAN and fulfilling the national strategy of “transportation for economic opportunity.”

































