PATTAYA, Thailand – While much of northern and southern Thailand braces for extreme weather conditions, including heavy rain and flash flood warnings, Pattaya is basking in picture-perfect coastal weather — a rare bright spot ideal for both locals and long-term visitors looking to enjoy outdoor activities.

According to the Thai Meteorological Department, the upper parts of Thailand are experiencing hot daytime temperatures and scattered thunderstorms in some areas due to a heat-induced low-pressure system combined with southerly winds bringing in moisture. Meanwhile, the southern provinces are on high alert for torrential rains, flash floods, and runoff, particularly in mountainous and low-lying areas, as strong easterly winds cross over the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea.







In stark contrast, Pattaya and the eastern seaboard are enjoying sunny skies, light sea breezes, and moderate temperatures — creating perfect conditions for a variety of seaside activities. The beaches are warm and welcoming, ideal for sunbathing, and the gentle surf provides safe waters for island hopping adventures around Koh Larn and nearby islets.

Fishing enthusiasts are also in luck, with calm seas and clear weather making for excellent shoreline and offshore angling conditions. Strolling along Beach Road, Jomtien promenade, or the new Bali Hai marina walkways is especially pleasant in the morning and late afternoon when the golden sunlight filters through the sea haze.



As officials urge caution in other regions due to volatile weather, Pattaya stands out as a safe and beautiful destination where visitors can enjoy the best of coastal Thailand.

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin continues to monitor the ongoing anthrax situation in Mukdahan, urging vigilance and hygiene nationwide, while warning of the dangers of consuming raw pork amid rising cases of “raw pork disease” in Phrae. Despite health concerns in specific regions, Pattaya remains unaffected by either the health threats or the heavy rain affecting the rest of the country.

































