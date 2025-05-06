Locals fed up with ‘Low-Quality’ foreign visitors in Pattaya — Calls to end visa-free entry amid drunk driving, abuse, and street brawls

PATTAYA, Thailand – Residents of Pattaya are expressing deep frustration over what they call an influx of “low-quality” foreign visitors who, due to Thailand’s visa-free policy, easily enter the country without proper screening. A series of recent incidents have reignited public outcry, including dangerous driving, public disturbances, and violent brawls between foreign groups.

One viral video shared by the Facebook page “Safe Travels 168” shows a large foreign man sitting with his body on the door of a car after driving the wrong way down Soi 13/2 Beach Road, a narrow one-way street off Pattaya Second Road. Despite being warned by Thai locals and motorcycle riders, the man reacted aggressively and shouted profanities at those who tried to correct him. According to a nearby vendor, although the man eventually reversed out of the alley, his angry outburst alarmed residents and road users.







The video quickly went viral, sparking outrage online. Many Thai netizens criticized the man’s behavior and urged authorities to tighten enforcement of traffic laws for foreign tourists. Some commenters demanded the government cancel the visa-free entry scheme, which they claim has allowed disrespectful and disruptive visitors—including grey-area Chinese nationals and unruly tourists—to tarnish the country’s image.

Adding to concerns, Pattaya police received another report early in the morning of May 5th about a violent street brawl between groups of foreign men outside a local bar in Soi Chalerm Phrakiat 25, off Third Road. Three foreigners were injured but refused medical assistance and declined to cooperate with police during questioning. Local motorcycle taxi drivers reported witnessing a brutal fight involving two foreign groups, during which one man was seen collapsing before the aggressors fled the scene. Police are now reviewing evidence and pursuing legal action.

































