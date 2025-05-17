Thai women brawl over job dispute on Pattaya’s Walking Street, shocking early-hour tourists

PATTAYA, Thailand – A dramatic street fight between two groups of Thai women broke out on Pattaya’s famous Walking Street in the early hours of the morning, causing alarm among nearby foreign tourists. The incident was captured in a 42-second video that quickly spread across social media, drawing widespread attention and concern.

The footage shows six women engaged in a violent altercation, punching, kicking, and grappling with each other in the middle of the street while light rain fell. Security guards from nearby entertainment venues intervened to try to break up the chaos.







According to initial reports, the fight reportedly stemmed from a dispute over job opportunities, possibly escalated by alcohol consumption. The brawl occurred around 5:00 AM in South Pattaya’s popular nightlife zone, which remained busy despite the early hour.

Pattaya City Police responded swiftly to the incident, detaining both parties and escorting them to meet with Police Lieutenant Colonel Thanongsak Inphadung for questioning. As the women were unable to reach an agreement or reconcile, police proceeded with medical examinations and will pursue legal action in accordance with Thai law.

































