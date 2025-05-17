Pattaya Mayor ensures smooth start to school year with free transport and safety support

PATTAYA, Thailand – On the first day of the new school term, Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, also known as “Mayor Beer,” went all out to ensure a safe and supportive environment for students. As part of the city’s policy to reduce financial burdens on parents, Pattaya City provided free school buses for students and electric golf cart shuttles for children traveling from Koh Larn to the main pier.

Traffic police from Pattaya City Police Station, public safety officers, and city hall officials were deployed across key areas to manage traffic flow and ensure student safety. Meanwhile, teachers warmly greeted students in the morning, making for a cheerful and welcoming start to the academic year.

Public feedback on social media praised the initiative but also raised concerns, such as whether students on boats were all equipped with life jackets and whether traffic zones near schools were adequately monitored for speed control. Some parents expressed hope that free transport would be expanded to more schools to reduce daily expenses.







































