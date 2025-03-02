Thai woman and British boyfriend stop to help Danish tourist after mysterious injury in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 22-year-old Danish tourist was found injured and intoxicated near a convenience store on Pattaya Third Road on the night of February 28. The man, shirtless and wearing only black shorts, was covered in dirt and blood, with a deep wound on his right arm resembling a cut from a sharp object.

Rescue personnel arrived to provide first aid and transport him to the hospital, but he refused medical assistance. Attempts by both Thai citizens and foreign tourists to persuade him were unsuccessful. Due to his uncooperative and intoxicated state, local police took him into custody at the station, where he would be held until sober for further investigation into the cause of his injuries.







A witness, Ms. A, who was passing by on a motorcycle with her British boyfriend, reported seeing the man in distress, shouting and talking incoherently. Concerned for his safety, she stopped to help, but he resisted and eventually collapsed in front of the convenience store, prompting her to call the authorities. The couple was praised by bystanders for their kind actions in helping the injured Danish tourist.

Police are waiting for the tourist to sober up before questioning him to determine whether his injuries resulted from an attack or an accident.




































