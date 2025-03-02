But I don’t give a hoot: March 2025

Bank accounts and retirees

The crackdown on foreigners opening or operating bank accounts in Thailand seems to have been mostly restricted to Pattaya. The excuse has been the investigation into mule accounts and international fraud. It seems the pressure is now slackening in the resort city. Those affected should shop around the visa agents for a solution. It could involve visiting Bangkok or filling in extra forms locally. In other words, where there’s a will there’s a way.



● The Stickman column suggests that the number of sex tourists coming to Thailand is miniscule compared with those now arriving in huge numbers from Asia and Russia. Bad boys coming to Pattaya could be as few as 1 percent of the total. I’ll keep you posted.

● Pattaya’s traditional bar complexes continue to be demolished to make way for five star resorts or condos. The Drinking Street, opposite Tiffany’s on Second Road which once housed Greg’s Kitchen for a while and bars galore, is rubble.

● The GentsClubs idea in Pattaya continues to expand. Webby’s and Palmy’s, both in Jomtien, have been added to the tally.

● The head of Phuket immigration says that the total number of expats with one year visas or more is around 36,000. So the Chonburi (Pattaya) total certainly won’t be higher for retirees, Elite visa holders and work permit holders altogether.



● What’s the basic problem with the sewage water oozing out in Soi Cowboy Bangkok? The tom-toms say it’s throwing grease down the drains. More of this as I hear it.

● A bar in Jomtien’s Rompho market notifies that anyone parking outside after 2 pm will be towed away and fined 2,000 baht. Yet the bar has been closed for months. This is Thailand (TIT).

● Lots of publicity about uninsured foreigners hoping Gofundme will reduce their hospital bills. Naturally travel insurance is the key, though remember that the companies exist to make money not spend it. Over to you.

● Walking Street continues its Indian trek. A new club Mashaal is done out like an Indian palace they say.

● A reader asks why Walking Street fun goes on till the wee hours plus, whilst other dramshops and gin mills have to close at 2 am. Any comment would be superfluous.

● Wombat and Kiwi bar at Jomtien beach regularly has NRL games on their screens. Mosey on over.

● The three-venue Sharples (fish and chips) has some unusual menu items including Chicken Balti pie. And where else can you order battered haggis and chips, assuming you want to of course?

● According to the latest reports, most Soi 6 bars have upstairs rooms where you can relax. So that’s what they call it.

● The income tax and expat debate drags on. And then some more. There is certainly a lot of misunderstanding since you can’t be taxed on overseas transfers of cash unless you have applied and received a Thai revenue department tax number, filled the forms and paid the tax on whatever you say you brought here in the previous calendar year. The notions that the Thai banks will automatically tax your transfers, or that the Thai Revenue wants to tax your assets even if they never touch Thailand, are nonsense. Most expats are letting sleeping dogs lie for now. Whether this whole issue is a storm in a teacup or the end of migration as we know it is debatable.

