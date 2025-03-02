Revenge Attack in Pattaya Slum – Ex-drug informant brutally assaulted by gang in late-night ambush

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a crowded slum community on Soi Thung Klom-Tan Man, East Pattaya, on February 28, authorities found a 38-year-old man, identified as Rakchat (last name withheld), severely injured. He had multiple wounds, including a deep gash on his head with blood streaming down his face, a knife wound on his back, and bruises and swelling all over his body. Rescue personnel administered first aid before transporting him to the hospital. The attackers had already fled, leaving behind evidence of a violent struggle, including bloodstains on the ground.

Rakchat admitted to having a past related to drug offenses. He had previously been arrested for drug use and, six months ago, was enlisted by police as an informant in a sting operation. However, his efforts only led to the capture of fellow drug users rather than dealers. Earlier that night, he was riding his motorcycle when a group of young men on motorbikes pursued him. Believing them to be individuals who had been arrested due to his informant work, he suspected they sought revenge.







The gang pulled him from his motorcycle, punched him, and slashed him multiple times with a knife. He managed to flee, and as locals heard the commotion and gathered, the attackers fled the scene.

Reports indicate that this slum community, spanning approximately 50 rai (20 acres) with around 150 households, has been a hotspot for drug activity and illegal immigrants. It was recently targeted in a police crackdown under the “Purge the Parasites” operation on February 13, during which authorities arrested undocumented migrants, drug dealers, and users.

Nongprue police are investigating the incident, gathering evidence, and working to track down the perpetrators for legal action.



































