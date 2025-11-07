Thai woman accuses three Chinese men of assault after night out in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 21-year-old woman from Loei province has filed a complaint with Pattaya police, alleging that three Chinese men assaulted her at a house in Soi Khao Talo after meeting one of them at a local restaurant-bar.

Police at Nongprue Police Station, led by Pol. Lt. Natthabodin Thong-in, received the report early Tuesday morning from the young woman, identified only as May (alias). She appeared shaken and told officers that she had been physically assaulted and sexually violated by three Chinese men.







According to her statement, she and a friend had gone out for drinks at a restaurant and pub in South Pattaya on the night of November 4. After her friend left to meet her boyfriend, May remained at the venue alone. A Thai woman later approached and introduced her to a group of Chinese men sitting nearby. They invited her to join them for karaoke, and she agreed.

During the karaoke session, May said she got along well with one of the men, who later invited her to “continue the party” at his residence in Soi Khao Talo 7, East Pattaya — around two kilometers away. When she arrived, two other Chinese men were already at the house.

Moments later, the situation took a dark turn. May told police that the man she had met at the bar, along with his two friends, dragged her into a bedroom, assaulted her, and took turns raping her. Afterward, she said, the men ignored her crying and offered her 1,000 baht before she managed to escape.



Visibly distressed, May used a ride-hailing app to call a motorcycle driver, who later confirmed to reporters that the victim was trembling and crying when he picked her up at around 5:30 a.m. “She said she had been attacked by Chinese men,” the rider said. “I took photos of the house in case she needed evidence and then took her straight to the police station.”

Police investigators, accompanied by an interpreter, quickly went to the house in Soi Khao Talo 7, where they found three Chinese nationals matching the victim’s description. All three were detained for questioning at Nongprue Police Station.



During the initial interrogation, the suspects admitted that two of them had sexual contact with the woman but claimed it was consensual. They denied assaulting her, saying she had agreed to the encounter after an alleged payment arrangement.

Officers are now conducting a full investigation, including forensic examinations and reviewing CCTV footage near the bar, karaoke lounge, and the house. Meanwhile, the victim has been sent for a medical examination and psychological support.

Police say the case remains under investigation and have vowed to proceed according to the evidence.



































